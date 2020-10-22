John B. Ellis, age 57, passed away Saturday at home surrounded by his loving wife Sue, sister Penny and brother in law Anthony Pizzurro who were by his side throughout his courageous battle with Leukemia and a progressive lung disease. John was born in Athol, MA on July 30, 1963 to the late Raymond G Ellis and the late Naomi B (Buckley) Ferris. John graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1982. He went on to AIC in Springfield, MA and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1986.
John owned & operated John's Lawns and worked various jobs. The latest job being in car sales at Prime Toyota and Grace Auto. He was a member of the former Athol-Orange Elks Lodge, Athol-Orange Eagles 4545 and the APA Pool League. He was an avid Pats and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed being with family & friends. John being outgoing and outspoken at times, was always true to his nature. John was well known for his humor, sarcasm and one liners. All who knew John, he was always checking the air pressure of his tires.
John is survived by his loving wife Susan (Warner) Ellis his rock of 21 years of marriage and his son, Derek Ellis, the light of his life. His fur babies, Carlie and Jake. Two sisters, Candy and her husband Mike Harvey, Penny and her husband Anthony Pizzurro. Three brothers, Darryl Ellis and his wife Debbie, Mark Ellis and his wife Lori, Michael Ellis and his wife Linda. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Aunts, Uncles and cousins, close friends, Lynn and Will Rivera, Tom Levier, all of his ASD brothers and many great friends.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.