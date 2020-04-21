|
John C. Butler, 89, of Stone Road, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.
Born in Gardner on June 10, 1930, he was a son of John and Flora (Caouette) Butler and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1948.
John has been married to Marguerite (Stone) for over 50 years.
John worked his entire career at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol before retiring.
A member of the Franco-American Club, John also use to bowl on the Starrett League.
John was a fan of black and white movies.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marguerite Butler of Orange; sons, Charlie Butler (Victoria) of Westminster and Robert Butler (Terry) of Hinsdale, NH; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a step son, Carl Tikka of Orange; many nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Leblanc, as well as his siblings, William Butler, Rita Armienti, Bernadette Litchfield, Theresa Gallagher, and Jjoseph Butler.
There are no calling hours and services will be held at a later date.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020