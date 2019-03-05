John Edward Mundell Sr., 82, of Athol Massachusetts, passed away on March 3, 2019.



John was born in Athol on March 24, 1936 to Alfred Stanley Mundell and Gladys (Kendall) Mundell. John grew up in Athol and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Athol-Orange Elks Club, serving as Exhaulted Ruler, and past president of the Orange Gun Club. He was also a member of the 25 Sportsmens Club. John enjoyed playing horseshoes, and competed in many competitions, he also enjoyed playing cards such as cribbage and pitch and he loved cats. John leaves his wife of forty four years, Beverly A. Mundell, sons; John Mundell Jr. and his wife Claudia of Queensberry, New York, James Mundell of Athol, stepsons; Richard Adams of Athol, Robert Adams & his wife Barbara of Athol and Joseph Adams and his wife Joanne of Orange, daughters; Carrie Mundell, Christine Dumas, Sharon Mundell, & Laurie Mundell all of Athol and Elaine Ploof of Orange, step daughters Clare Barnes & her husband Robert of Barre, Ma and Noreen Paniagua & her husband Victor of Athol as well as a sister, Charlotte Mundell of Maine. John also leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren & nieces & nephews. There are no Calling Hours at this time. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary