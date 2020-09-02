1/1
John H. Maynard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Hugh Maynard passes away suddenly on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA.

John was born August 21, 1952 the son of Charles H. Maynard and Gloria (Tromblay) Maynard.

He enjoyed many things in his life, including spending time with his family and riding his bicycle.

Johnny loved working, especially at Harris Manufacturing. He loved his extended family there and he always said he was going to make the urn used when he passed away.

Johnny leaves behind his brother, Gerald Maynard of Jonesboro, Arkansas, a sister, Cheryl Rajanieni of Orange, and a brother, Clinton Maynard of Norfolk. He also leaves behind his loving companion and fiancée, Kathy Barber, several nephews and nieces as well as extended family and friends.

Johnny is predeceased by his parents, as well as a sister, Charlotte Nelson, and his nephew, William Crafts.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.

There are no formal services or interment at this time.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Witty's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved