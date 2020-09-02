John Hugh Maynard passes away suddenly on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA.
John was born August 21, 1952 the son of Charles H. Maynard and Gloria (Tromblay) Maynard.
He enjoyed many things in his life, including spending time with his family and riding his bicycle.
Johnny loved working, especially at Harris Manufacturing. He loved his extended family there and he always said he was going to make the urn used when he passed away.
Johnny leaves behind his brother, Gerald Maynard of Jonesboro, Arkansas, a sister, Cheryl Rajanieni of Orange, and a brother, Clinton Maynard of Norfolk. He also leaves behind his loving companion and fiancée, Kathy Barber, several nephews and nieces as well as extended family and friends.
Johnny is predeceased by his parents, as well as a sister, Charlotte Nelson, and his nephew, William Crafts.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
There are no formal services or interment at this time.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
