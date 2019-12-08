|
|
John S. Lobban 78, of Pequoig Avenue, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after being stricken ill.
Born in Concord, New Hampshire on February 7, 1941, he was a son of John S. and Pearl M. (Bradway) Lobban and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1960.
Following high school, John enlisted into the United States Air Force on July 29, 1960 and served during the Vietnam era. He had been at Chanute AFB in Illinois as well as Aviano AFB in Italy. John was honorably discharged on July 23, 1964.
John was employed as a machinist most of his career and worked at Niagara Cutter before retiring. He previously has worked at Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut, American Bosch in Springfield, Uniroyal in Chicopee and Smith and Wesson in Springfield. Following retirement, John worked part time delivering parts for Adams Chevrolet and Buick.
An avid NASCAR fan, John also enjoyed motorcycles and snowmobiles, as well as traveling.
Survivors include his sister, Karen LeBlanc and her husband, Roger, of South Royalston; a niece, Renee LeBlanc of Leominster; a nephew, Ross LeBlanc and his wife, Michelle, of Orange; and uncle and several cousins.
John was predeceased by his parents.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on December 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Athol.
Donations are suggested to the Town of Athol, memo- Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police Department, 280 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 9, 2019