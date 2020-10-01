John Wray "Johnny" Kramer, 59, of Partridgeville Road, passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by family after a long battle with MAC and a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born February 3, 1961 in Norwood to Edward and Diane (Glynn) Kramer. He grew up in Weymouth and attended Weymouth High with the class of 1979.
John served in the United States Army from 1979-1983 and was honorably discharged.
He was a manager for Tedeschi's Markets in Weymouth until he joined the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. A former Lieutenant at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, "The Max", in Shirley, his career included being the recipient of the Meritorious Award (2012) and was honored at the State House in Boston. He retired after 20 years of service.
Johnny enjoyed many great adventures in life, Caribbean cruises and annual trips to Mexico, earning the nickname "Jet-ski Johnny". He enjoyed many fishing trips; in 2018 a bucket list dream came true when he caught sailfish in the Gulf of Mexico. He loved the salmon run in New York and would venture there every fall. He loved going to concerts in Las Vegas and the sights on Freemont Street. Italy was an adventure where he and his wife shared their 10th wedding anniversary. He loved driving his Maserati or his sporty Honda S2000. He loved living large!
Johnny was an eclectic collector, loved a good flea market or auction. Antiquing costal Route 1 from Bar Harbor to Kittery, Maine and attending extravaganza in Pennsylvania were favorites. He enjoyed playing the piano and his lessons with Janet Paoletti. A coffee connoisseur, if you knew him you knew his love for a good cup of coffee.
Johnny would dazzle his family with his culinary skills, chicken salad or lobster mac & cheese were family favorites.
"Johnny Kramer" will be fondly remembered and dearly missed "Who'd believe you'd come along". He leaves a legacy of love and laughter, "Good times never seemed so good".
He leaves his wife of 15 years, Raenette (Sadoski) Kramer of Athol; 2 step daughters, Marcella Dodge and her husband, Josh, of Winchendon and Crystal Yelle and her husband, Ryan, of Baldwinville. Four grandchildren whom he adored and who fondly called him "Guppy", Julia and Michael Yelle, and twins Hanna and Hailey Dodge. His sister in law, Leticia "Tishy" Hebert and her husband, Dennis, of Athol; brother in law William Sadoski of Florida; and his mother in law, "Marchella" Duguay of Athol. Also, his mother, Diane Kramer of Weymouth; three brothers, Edward Kramer and his wife, Joyce, of Louisiana, Brian Kramer and his wife, Susan, of Weymouth, and Max Kramer and his wife, Caryn, of Weymouth; three sisters, Margaret Kane and her husband, Patrick, of Plymouth, Merry Dalahmeht and her husband, Dean, of Hingham, and Beth Kramer of Florida; his aunt, Linda Carr of Yarmouth Port; an uncle, Bob Glynn of Weymouth; Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He also leaves his "Best Man" Jonathan Lanoue, and his buddy Jack Kimball of Athol; along with many great friends and his beloved labs, Leroy and Lucy.
Johnny was predeceased by his father, Edward J. Kramer, in 2013.
Calling hours will be held on October 10, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
There are no formal services scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Town of Athol, memo- North Quabbin Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police Department, 280 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM