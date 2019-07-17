Home

Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
John W. Widelo


1963 - 2019
John W. Widelo Obituary
John W. Widelo., 55, of 157 West Main Street, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Springfield on November 11, 1963, he was a son of the late George and Barbara (Smith) Clark.

John was married to Jill M. (Songer) and they have enjoyed 16 years together.

John was employed by Beaman Lumber in Winchester, NH for many years.

John enjoyed restoring his old Chevy pickup and loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He also enjoyed hunting and woodworking. John's 3 dogs, Denny, Mitsy, and Sam will miss him dearly.

John served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on May 4, 1987.

John is survived by his loving wife, Jill Widelo of Orange.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at South Cemetery, Orange.

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 18, 2019
