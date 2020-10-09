Jorene A. (Lachance) Drew, 78, of Dusty Lane, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Gardner on May 18, 1942, she was the daughter of Joseph A. and Irene (Duguay) Lachance and grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in 1960.
In 1968 she married John L. Drew and they have enjoyed 52 years of marriage and raising a family.
Jorene had worked at Erving Paper Mill from 1960- 1967, followed by a brief time with the Athol Daily News, and retired from the family run business, Porter Transportation.
Jorene was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church in Athol, a member of the former Tully Fire Department Auxiliary and had attended the Community Church of North Orange and Tully where she helped with the Village Fair supper for many years. Jorene had also been a leader of the Blue Birds.
She enjoyed having her family around, especially the grandchildren. Yearly trips to Wildwood, New Jersey seacoast with the entire family were always a hit as well. Jorene loved going to Maine and the ocean. She had enjoyed going to the Tully Firemen's Musters, but most of all knitting and making baby sets for her grandchildren. Jorene enjoyed going to car shows and going on cruises with John, as well as playing Monopoly with the grandchildren.
Jorene lived her life caring for others including nephews, nieces, friends' children, and all of her grandchildren. Her love for her family was unconditional, supportive and protective.
Jorene is survived by her husband, John L. Drew Sr. of Orange; a son, John L. "JJ" Drew Jr. and his wife, Jill, of Orange; daughters, Sharon Lundgren of Georgia, Tammy Polana and her husband, Kenny, and Angela Walker and her husband, Jim, all of Orange; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Lachance and his wife, Jane, of Athol; sister in law Cindy Drew and her husband, Tom Stanko, of Orange; a brother in law, Earl R. "Bob" Drew Jr. and his wife, Margaret of North Carolina; several nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents, Jorene was predeceased by a daughter, Ann-Marie Drew, on September 15, 2009, as well as a sister, Annette Morandi, and a brother, Ernest Lachance.
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR:
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Tully Cemetery, 350 Tully Road, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Church of North Orange and Tully, 48 Main Street, Orange, MA 01364, or to the the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM