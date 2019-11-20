|
Joseph A. "P-2" Mallet, age 86, of Athol, died Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by family, at Quabbin Valley Healthcare of Athol, MA. Joseph was born October 6, 1933 in Athol, MA. He is the son of the late Joseph A and the late Eldora (Savoy) Mallet. He married Isabel G Burke of Rome, NY. They met when Joseph was stationed there at Griffis Airforce base. Joseph was a lifelong resident of Athol. He was a lifetime member to the Lithuanian Club, Franco American Club, Athol Legion, Athol-Orange Elks, as well as a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church. He owned and operated Joseph A. Mallet & Son Excavating. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks. Especially his prized 1953 Mercury which he purchased because "It's just like the one I had when I was dating my wife." He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Isabel G (Burke) Mallet , three daughters: Kathleen A Foster, Patty M Hutchinson and her husband Michael, and Elizabeth J Bergquist and her husband Jim all of Athol; and two sons; Aron J Mallet and his wife Kathleen of Athol, and Peter J Mallet and his wife Tricia of FL; as well as one brother; Paul "Pips" Mallet and his wife Sheila of New Salem, MA; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grand children, and 1 great, great grandchild. He was predeceased by his son; Daniel Mallet, in 1998 and brother; Robert Mallet, in 1957. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol, MA. Burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol. Calling hours will be Friday, November 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, MA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donations be made to the Our Lady Immaculate building fund 192 School Street Athol, MA or to the .To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019