Joseph C. Bezio Sr., 78, of East River Street, died Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester.
Born in Colrain on August 27, 1941, he was a son of the late Wilfred and Sophia (Bellows) Bezio and moved to Warwick in 1948 and later to Winchendon in 1957. He graduated from Murdock High School in Winchendon in 1960.
On June 24, 1960, Joseph began serving in the United States Marine Corps and obtained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged on April 22, 1963.
In 1978, Joseph married Joyce I. (Partridge) and they have enjoyed over 41 years of marriage together.
Joseph was employed by the Harrington-Richardson Firearms Manufacturing in Gardner for 45 years and retired as General Manager in 2004.
A member of the Athol Congregational Church, Joseph was also a member of the Orange American Legion #172 since 1983, a former member of the Athol Lions Club, played on the H&R Golf League for many years and played softball on area leagues for 25 years.
Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and had also enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and reading. Joseph loved vacationing in Maine with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Bezio of Orange; children, David Bezio (Nanette) of Athol, Richard Bezio of Athol, Debra Hill (Steve) of Gardner and Rose Bernier (Brian) of Orange, Joseph Bezio Jr. (Mark Nelson) of Westminster and Faylin Paciski of California; grandchildren, Rusty, Ryan, Brittany, Jacob, Alex, Danny, Lisa, Andrew, Nathan, Michelle, Jenni, Austin, Shyanne, Leslie, Aiden, Eric, Harmony, Brie, and Beth; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Edward Bezio (Janice) of Orange; sisters, Kathryn Lively (Leander), of Colrain and Edna St. John of Katy, Texas; as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Harry, Charles and Raymond, and sisters, Margaret, Rosemary, Lucy, Theresa and Baby Bezio.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held at the Athol Congregational Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, Athol, on February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Interment with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery, Athol.
Donations in Joseph's memory are suggested to the Athol Congregational Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020