Joseph C. Leeman, 72 of Athol passed away Thursday February 20th at home.
Joe was born on July 6, 1947 in Norwood, Ma to the late John C. Leeman Sr. and the late Alice (Sylvester) Leeman.
He lived in Canton for several years, moving to Brockton as a teenager. He moved to Athol in 1980 and married Susan Winters on July 11, 1981. He worked for L. H. Hewitt, South Shore Paving Company and Structural Steel Erectors. He enjoyed classic cars, riding motorcycles, listening to the oldies - especially Roy Orbison and Elvis, NASCAR racing, shooting pool going on trips to Foxwoods, and spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves his wife of 39 years: Susan A. (Winters) Leeman; one brother: Frederick R. Leeman of Athol; niece: Michelle Leeman and her family of Orange; nephew: Joseph F. Leeman and his family of Athol; special friends: John S. Robertson III and his family; along with many additional nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends.
Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother John "Chet" Leeman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 28th at 2:00 p.m. in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
A calling hour will be held from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to the Athol High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 338, Athol, MA 01331 or to a .
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020