Joseph F. Johns, 92, formerly of Wendell Road, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Holyoke Soldiers Home in Holyoke.
Joseph was born in McRae, Georgia on January 30, 1928, a son of Ernest and Janey (Evans) Johns.
Joseph was the husband of Nicole Sears of New Salem, whom he married in 2008. His first wife, Dorothy "DeDe" (Grasso), predeceased him.
Joseph made a career of 20 years with the United States Coast Guard, enlisting in Boston and later serving at the United States Coast Guard Base in Charleston, South Carolina. He served during both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam era.
Joseph was an avid gardener.
A talented artist, Joseph was the Native American artist in residence at the Peabody Museum at Harvard University for many years. He was the last Muskogean wood carver.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Nicole Sears; his children, JoJo Johns, Peggy Jordan and Shirley Connolly; several grandchildren; and a sister, Louise Kelley of Georgia.
Besides his parents, Joseph was predeceased by brothers, Bobby Johns and Randall Johns.
There are no calling hours or services scheduled at this time.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020