Joseph R. Morris 76, formerly of North Main Street, died late Friday evening, May 22, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare.
Born in Boston on April 14, 1944, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Fernandez) Morris and grew up in Cambridge.
Following graduation, Joe joined the military from 1962 - 1967. He continued his military career while working in foundries and eventually followed his heart and love of travel and became a tractor trailer driver until retiring in 2016.
Joe met Janina (Owecki) in 1968 and spent nearly 50 years together raising their family here in Massachusetts until her death on January 10, 2018.
Joe is survived by his children, Joseph R. Morris Jr. and his wife, Paula, Stephanie Lupien and her husband, Wayne, Margaret Moore and her husband, David, and John Morris and his wife, Cortni; grandchildren, Andrew Truchinskas (Megan), Kaitlyn Morris, Kyle Morris, Zachary Robideau (Amie), Tyler Robideau, Aiden Lupien, Marina Lupien, Hannah Wheeler (Derek), Aaron Moore (Morgan), James Keoni Morris, Graci Morris, Jacob Morris, and Jaxon Morris; great grandchildren, Connor, Elise, Keely, and Eliana; a sister, Ana Smith; as well as several nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents and wife, Joe was predeceased by his brother, Edward Morris, in 2017.
Services will be private.
Donations in Joe's memory are suggested to the Friends of Orange Libraries, 49 East Main Street, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 27, 2020.