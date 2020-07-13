1/1
Joseph W. Biegen
Joseph W. Biegen, 62, of Athol, died on Sunday, June 21 at home.

Born in Athol on September 6, 1957, he was the son of the late Charles 'Charlie' and Doris (Ball) Biegen. He graduated from Athol-Royalston High School in 1976.

As a young man, Joe served in the US military. He enjoyed fishing, camping, tag-sailing, playing cribbage and online gaming with his son, Lee.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sandra (Rowell) Biegen, of Athol; daughter, Dallas (Biegen) Lefebvre of Orange; son, Lee Biegen of Orange; 2 grandsons, Lucas Lefebvre of Orange and Benjamin Bates of Athol; 3 sisters, Kathy Provencher, of Athol; Florence Biegen, of Fitchburg; and Doris Berry of Orange. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Cashman, and a brother, Howard Biegen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.



Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
