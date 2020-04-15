|
Joseph W. Frost, 26, of Tom Swamp Road, passed suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home.
Born in Greenfield on June 15, 1993, he was a son of Gary "Charlie" and Lori A. (Patient) Frost and grew up in Athol.
Joe worked for Northern Tree Service.
An avid outdoorsman, Joe loved hunting fishing and dirt biking. He also had a special love for his nephew and niece.
Joe was always the life of the crowd and enjoyed being with family and friends. He will be missed immensely by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his parents, Charlie and Lori A. Frost of Athol; a sister, Katie Adams and her husband, Joe, of Athol; a nephew, Louie Adams of Athol; a niece, Evelyn Adams of Athol; grandmother, Florence Patient of Athol; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as his best friend and partner, Aliya Cole of Orange.
There are no calling hours and services will be at a later date due to the current pandemic.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020