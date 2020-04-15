Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Frost


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Frost Obituary
Joseph W. Frost, 26, of Tom Swamp Road, passed suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home.

Born in Greenfield on June 15, 1993, he was a son of Gary "Charlie" and Lori A. (Patient) Frost and grew up in Athol.

Joe worked for Northern Tree Service.

An avid outdoorsman, Joe loved hunting fishing and dirt biking. He also had a special love for his nephew and niece.

Joe was always the life of the crowd and enjoyed being with family and friends. He will be missed immensely by all who knew him.

Joe is survived by his parents, Charlie and Lori A. Frost of Athol; a sister, Katie Adams and her husband, Joe, of Athol; a nephew, Louie Adams of Athol; a niece, Evelyn Adams of Athol; grandmother, Florence Patient of Athol; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as his best friend and partner, Aliya Cole of Orange.

There are no calling hours and services will be at a later date due to the current pandemic.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -