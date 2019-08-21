|
Joshua W. Nawotny, 27, of Marble Street, died early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019.
Born in Greenfield on September 10, 1991, he was a son of Carl Nawotny and Christine (Shaw) and grew up in North Orange and Tully area and graduated from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 2010. While at Mahar, he played football and was a member of the 2009 Super-bowl champion team.
Joshua was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout growing up and had enjoyed collecting hats, dragons and swords. An adventurer, he loved rough camping, hiking and four wheeling, as well as fishing and making tattoos. Joshua was also a skilled woodworker and enjoyed crafting many creations.
Joshua had earned his forklift operator's license and was employed at MBW, Inc. in Orange.
Joshua will be sadly missed by his mother, Christine Card of Wendell; his father, Carl Nawotny of Athol; sisters, Amanda Card of Wendell, Savannah Card of Colrain and Madison Card of Wendell; his step father, Charles Card of Wendell; his maternal grandmother, Vickie Shaw of Tully; paternal grandmother, Shirley Nawotny of Petersham; a step brother, Stephen Fagan of Cohoes, NY; uncles and aunt, David and Carol Shaw of Tully and Richard Shaw of Phillipston; a niece, Natalia Card; and several cousins.
Joshua was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Walter F. Shaw III on December 11, 2000 and his paternal grandfather, William C. Nawotny Sr.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., in the Osgood Brook Cemetery, New Salem Road, Wendell.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Witty's Funeral Home, memo- Joshua Nawotny, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA 01364, to assist the family with arrangements.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019