Joyce A. (Kowalski) Puchalsky of Athol, died on Sunday, February 12, 2020 in Springfield at the age of 77.
She was born on February 25, 1942, the daughter of Anthony & Eleanor (Libby) Kowalski. She grew up in Royalston, where she had many fond memories, and lived most of her life in Athol. Joyce worked at the L. S. Starrett Company for 31 years before her retirement in 2007. She was previously a member of the Banner Rebekah Lodge.
A longtime member of the Athol Congregational Church, she participated in various groups, taught Sunday School and worked at the Fairs and Community Suppers. Recently the Athol Senior Center had become a place of fellowship for her.
Joyce cherished the time spent with her mother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Every year Joyce would visit her sister Sandy, traveling to many different states. She enjoyed shopping, but most of all, Joyce loved being with her family. They were her life.
She leaves behind her sister: Sandra Rouleau; nieces and nephews: Judy & Todd Bushee, Roy LaBonte, Sherri & Matt Sanderson; great nieces and nephews: Danyelle, Brittany, Dominic, Anthony, Ronnie, Abby, Danny; great great nieces and nephews: Jayden, Kyra, Walter, Carter, Leila and Ryleigh, all of whom will always remember "Auntie". Special to Joyce were the many friendships throughout her life, especially Evie and Cynthia - over 50 years each!
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years: Joseph Puchalsky, her brother: Anthony Kowalski Jr. and her sister Judy LaBonte.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020