Joyce A. (Allain) Ray, 78, of Buzzell Place Road, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester.
Born in Gardner on March 4, 1941, she was a daughter of Emery and Lila (Aho) Allain and grew up in Gardner and the Baldwinville section of Templeton, graduating from Narragansett Regional School in Templeton in 1959.
On August 14, 1959, Joyce married David Ray and they have enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.
Joyce had several jobs including Waitressing at the Paddock Restaurant, manager of both Ramada Inn's in Brattleboro, VT and Keene, NH, sold cars for several dealerships, was a bartender at both the Winchester, NH and Brattleboro, VT lodges as well as working for a medical supply manufacturer in Keene.
An accomplished artist, Joyce loved oil painting.
Survivors include her loving husband, David Ray of Warwick; children, Timothy Ray and his wife, Linda, of Greenville, NH, Scott Ray and his wife, Nancy, of Deering, NH, Gina Johnson and her husband, Erik, of Leyden, and Daniel Ray and his wife, Christi, of Marlow, NH; grandchildren, David Ray (Kristin), Vanessa Ray, Joshua Ray, Tyler Ray, Kayla Ray, Nicole Ettelman (Ben), Harmony Chiasson (Eric), Joyce Johnson (Noah Falck), Cody Johnson, Emery Ray and Evan Ray; six great grandchildren; her siblings, Donald Allain (Jean) of Maine, Susan Denko of Maine, Catrina Gerard (Randy) of New Mexico, and Brian Allain of North Carolina; a daughter in law, Gina Ray of Connecticut; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jamie Ray, in 2007, as well as a brother, Cyril Allain.
There are no calling hours.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, with Rev. Bruce Burks of Vernon, VT officiating.
Interment at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce would of loved the idea of people taking their loved one out for lunch or dinner.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You amy offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020