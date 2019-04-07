Joyce Ramona Harris (Wesson), a long-time resident of the Warwick-Orange area, died peacefully Wednesday the 3rd of April at Athol Memorial Hospital after a long visit with close family.



Born in 1933 in Orange, MA, Joyce received a High School Diploma from Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School. She went on to work at Slencil Co. for much of her adult life.



On Oct 11, 1954, she married her beloved husband, Wallace E. Harris. For the next forty-four years, they would raise their daughter Lisa M. Harris and travel during the winter months, frequenting the states of Florida and Tennessee and attending country music concerts.



Joyce adored animals and owned many dogs and cats throughout her life, besides keeping our resident birds well-fed. She also loved Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and the Boston Red Sox. Her favorite baseball player of all time was David Ortiz, aka Big Papi. She always looked forward to a good meal, especially when it was prepared by her granddaughter-in-law.



She is survived by granddaughter Nicole Crosby, granddaughter-in-law Jin Kim, sister Fern Fellows, brother-in-law Warren Fellows, stepson William Harris, step-granddaughter Lisa Harris, son-in-law Timothy Crosby, and beloved cat Nori.



There are no calling hours or formal services.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6307



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary