Judith Ann (Kelly) Porter, 76, of Athol died Tuesday, July 28, in her home surrounded by her family. Judith was born February 12, 1944, in Fitchburg, daughter of the late Malcolm and the late Doris (Allen) Kelly. She was the beloved wife of Gary Porter for 56 years. Judy loves the New England Patriots and vacationing in Wells, Maine. She was an avid reader and a true American patriot. She leaves her husband, Gary and her loving daughters, Lori Card of Westminster, Tina Cooley and partner, Aaron of Athol and Shannon Flematti and husband, Randy of Orange; five grandchildren, Laryssa Cooley, Jacob Cooley, Tabitha Card, Ethan Card and Aria Flematti; and one brother, James Kelly and Debbie of Woodbridge, VA. Funeral services are private with the assistance of Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
.