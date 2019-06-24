Judith Fradd Herbert, formerly of 375 Pinedale Road, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, June 21, at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.



She was born in Manchester, NH, on January 25, 1920, daughter of James M. and Agnes (Woodbury) Fradd. She was a 1937 graduate of Manchester Central High School, and attended Hesser Business College, also in Manchester.



Judy worked for the New Hampshire Fire Insurance company until she enlisted and joined the US Navy as a WAVE, on Dec 30, 1942. She worked in cryptoanalysis in Washington, DC, and received the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. Upon discharge in 1945, she returned to working at the NH Fire Insurance Company.



On June 22, 1946, she married Gordon Herbert, and they were married nearly 51 years until Gordon's death in May of 1997. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; an avid reader; a member of the Athol Congregational Church for over 50 years; and she greatly enjoyed the company of several dear friends.



She was predeceased by a son, Gordon B Herbert, Jr, and her sister, Jeanne Pease.



She leaves her sons James (Barbara) Herbert of Athol; Jeffrey Herbert of Tuscon, AZ; a stepson Kirk (Patricia) Herbert of Falmouth, ME; grandchildren Angelica Favreau of Athol; Sarah B Herbert of Manchester, NH; Bonnie R. (Aakash) Puntambekar of Canton, MI; Jared T ( Katie) Herbert of Surry, NH; Jesse A. Herbert (Stephanie Brown) of Tuscon, AZ; 7 great-grandchildren, Justin, Randy, Tanner, Liam, Cory, Asha and Rohen; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Athol Public Library Memorial Book Fund, 568 Main Street, Athol; Athol Congregational Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, Athol; or a . Published in the Athol Daily News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary