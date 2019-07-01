June A. (Houle) Partridge, 67, of Summer Street, passed away on June 27, 2019 at home with her loving family at her side.



Born in Troy, New York on June 3, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Rosario P. Houle Sr. and Dorothy V. (Sperry) Houle.



June loved arts and crafts, enjoyed old black and white movies, as well as she loved fishing, camping, cards, and berry picking. June also loved angels, picnics with her family and car rides to nowhere special.



Survivors include her children, Bruce A. Taylor Jr. and David M. Taylor, both of New York, June A. Taylor and Amber M. Lunny, both of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Tiffany A. Gaffney, Jacob J. Pennell, Zebulun M. Thrane, Christopher Conte and Tavaris T. Atwood; siblings, Marian S. Houle from New York, Janet M. Risatti (Jeff) of Massachusetts, Dianna Fagan and Donald J. Houle Sr. (LaMonic), allof New York.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Dorothy V. Merrow of New York, Roseanna E. Birch of Florida, Rosario Houle Jr., Sandra E. Malave, Gene R. Houle Sr. and Janice R. Deo, all of New York, and Robert R. Houle Sr. of Florida.



There are no calling hours or formal services.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



Published in the Athol Daily News on July 2, 2019