June Irene (Moore) Robinson departed this world at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 for her eternal home in heaven. June was born in Winchendon, MA on May 30, 1943 to Donald E. Moore and Marjorie E. (Ainsworth) Moore. She lived in Athol and attended Athol area schools graduating from Athol High School in 1961 and soon afterward started working at First National Bank of Athol. June married Joseph E. Robinson on May 11, 1963 and moved to Royalston, MA where they raised a family. June truly enjoyed life through simple pleasures spending time with family and friends. June had a passion for history and worked with her niece Darlene (Moore) Bruzzi on the genealogy of the Moore and Ainsworth families. She read many books on the history of the Quabbin Reservoir and enjoyed walking and hiking through the numerous trails in the Quabbin. She visited many old cemeteries with her brother Donald R. (Dick) Moore reading the epitaphs on the headstones, learning more about the history of the area. June was also an avid puzzler and spent many hours playing scrabble, cribbage and putting together jigsaw puzzles and was always working on a crossword puzzle. June truly enjoyed the many hours she spent with her close friends, her prayer and Bible study group, The Prayer Warriors. June loved to sit and watch the birds. She also liked to travel. After her children were grown, June went back to work at Providence Cliff House, a senior assisted living facility in Athol, where she was employed as a cook and the residents there adored her. She retired from Providence Cliff House after serving the elderly for a number of years. June was predeceased by her husband, Joseph E. Robinson, two brothers, Donald R. Moore and George R. Moore. She is survived by her five children, Karyn G. DiPietro and her partner Gary J. Stasko of Scottsville, VA, Anne M. Mead and her husband Daniel B. Mead of Gilbertville, MA, Janis E. Mitchell and her husband Scott L. Mitchell of Mechanic Falls, ME, Joseph E. Robinson of Athol, MA, and Mark E. Robinson of Gilbertville, MA. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Daniel K. McIntyre of Westfield, MA, Jacob D. Mead of Palmer, MA, Jesse C. Elder of Barre, MA, Spencer B. Mead of Bondsville, MA, Dylan M. Robinson of Warwick, MA, Andrew J. Robinson of Athol, MA, and Evelyn I. Robinson of Athol, MA, as well as a special sister Susan M. Guilmette and her husband Dominic A. Guilmette of Athol, MA, and many nieces and nephews. The family of June Irene Robinson would like to express thanks to all those that have shared in our grief during our bereavement and for the many thoughts and prayers and expressions of sympathy at the passing of our loved one. Calling hours are being held on Sunday, November 8 from 2-4pm at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd. Orange, MA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in June's name to Baystate Home Health and Hospice at www.baystatehealth.org
Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belchertown, MA. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com