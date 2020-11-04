1/1
June I. Robinson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Irene (Moore) Robinson departed this world at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 for her eternal home in heaven. June was born in Winchendon, MA on May 30, 1943 to Donald E. Moore and Marjorie E. (Ainsworth) Moore. She lived in Athol and attended Athol area schools graduating from Athol High School in 1961 and soon afterward started working at First National Bank of Athol. June married Joseph E. Robinson on May 11, 1963 and moved to Royalston, MA where they raised a family. June truly enjoyed life through simple pleasures spending time with family and friends. June had a passion for history and worked with her niece Darlene (Moore) Bruzzi on the genealogy of the Moore and Ainsworth families. She read many books on the history of the Quabbin Reservoir and enjoyed walking and hiking through the numerous trails in the Quabbin. She visited many old cemeteries with her brother Donald R. (Dick) Moore reading the epitaphs on the headstones, learning more about the history of the area. June was also an avid puzzler and spent many hours playing scrabble, cribbage and putting together jigsaw puzzles and was always working on a crossword puzzle. June truly enjoyed the many hours she spent with her close friends, her prayer and Bible study group, The Prayer Warriors. June loved to sit and watch the birds. She also liked to travel. After her children were grown, June went back to work at Providence Cliff House, a senior assisted living facility in Athol, where she was employed as a cook and the residents there adored her. She retired from Providence Cliff House after serving the elderly for a number of years. June was predeceased by her husband, Joseph E. Robinson, two brothers, Donald R. Moore and George R. Moore. She is survived by her five children, Karyn G. DiPietro and her partner Gary J. Stasko of Scottsville, VA, Anne M. Mead and her husband Daniel B. Mead of Gilbertville, MA, Janis E. Mitchell and her husband Scott L. Mitchell of Mechanic Falls, ME, Joseph E. Robinson of Athol, MA, and Mark E. Robinson of Gilbertville, MA. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Daniel K. McIntyre of Westfield, MA, Jacob D. Mead of Palmer, MA, Jesse C. Elder of Barre, MA, Spencer B. Mead of Bondsville, MA, Dylan M. Robinson of Warwick, MA, Andrew J. Robinson of Athol, MA, and Evelyn I. Robinson of Athol, MA, as well as a special sister Susan M. Guilmette and her husband Dominic A. Guilmette of Athol, MA, and many nieces and nephews. The family of June Irene Robinson would like to express thanks to all those that have shared in our grief during our bereavement and for the many thoughts and prayers and expressions of sympathy at the passing of our loved one. Calling hours are being held on Sunday, November 8 from 2-4pm at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd. Orange, MA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in June's name to Baystate Home Health and Hospice at www.baystatehealth.org Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belchertown, MA. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mack Family Funeral Homes Fiske Murphy & Mack Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved