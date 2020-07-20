1/1
June Marianne Gagnon
June Marianne Gagnon, 63 of Athol, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16th at UMass Memorial after a period of declining health.

June was born in Chicago, IL on May 21, 1957, to Joan (Greenfield) and Ronald Wheelock whom predeceased her.

She is survived by her sisters Lynn St. Jean and Connie Wheelock and brother Ronald Wheelock of Westborough. Her devoted husband Richard E. Gagnon of 43 years, her sons Richard J. Gagnon and fiance Melissa Remi of Athol, Michael and his wife Aimy Gagnon and June's grandchildren Eric Bernard, Michael Jr., Jacob, and Brody Gagnon all of Orange. As well as a close family friend Kristen Domack of Athol. She has also left behind her beloved pets Pepper and Kitty.

June was raised in Westborough she met and married the love of her life moved to Worcester to raise their family then later moved to Athol.

June always had a smile and the biggest heart. She would always have kind words and the best hugs. She loved to cook, bake, and spend time with the family every chance she got and was always doting on the grandchildren.

She had many friends in the complex she lived in and made sure come holiday time she made enough to make a plate for them and a doggie bag.

She would make cards for the family that had a special note and drawing for each person and it was always signed Ma, Pa, Pepper and Kitty. She was always so full of love and spread that love to all that knew her whether it was through a hug, a card, goodies, or a simple iced coffee. She always knew just what to say to make you feel better.

The family wanted to thank the staff at Umass Memorial for the support in her last days.

Calling hours are Thursday, July 23, from 2:00 to 4:30 P.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd, Orange. The funeral and burial will be private.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
