Karen E. (Lobban) LeBlanc, 74, of River Road, died peacefully at home on Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020, with loved ones at her side.
Born in Gardner on April 14, 1946, she was a daughter of John S. and Pearl M. (Bradway) Lobban and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1964.
On September 20, 1969, Karen married Roger L. LeBlanc and they have enjoyed over 50 years of marriage.
Karen had been an assistant at Dr. Talcott's dentist office. She also had worked as a bookkeeper at a local doctor's office, as well as working at the Royalston Country Store and Bruce's Browser in Athol as a pharmacy technician.
Karen also had worked many years as poll worker for the Town of Royalston, and was the treasurer for many years of the Birch Hill Rangers Snowmobile Club.
Karen enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, playing bingo, going to the casinos and doing puzzles, especially crosswords. Karen also loved to travel northern New England through Vermont, New Hampshire's White Mountains and all of Maine.
Survivors include her loving husband, Roger LeBlanc of South Royalston; a daughter, Renee LeBlanc of Leominster; a son, Ross LeBlanc and his wife, Michelle, of Orange; grandchildren Kyle Simmington, Victoria Meuse and Travis Murphy; great grandchildren, Kendall Meuse, Taryn Meuse and Jason Meuse Jr.; several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as brothers and sisters in laws. Karen also leaves several close friends.
Besides her parents, Karen was predeceased by a brother, John "Scotty" Lobban, December 4, 2019.
Services will be held at a later date and time.
Donations in Karen's memory are suggested to the Central Care VNA and Hospice, 34Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 8, 2020.