Karen M. Germond, 62, of 127 West Road, Petersham, passed away peacefully with family at her bedside on Friday, April 26, 2019, following an extended battle with illness.



She was born in Proctor, VT, on March 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Dona (Mayo) Germond and the late Bart J. Germond, Sr. Karen grew up in Maine and resided in Petersham since 1965. She attended schools in Gardiner ME, as well as Center Elementary and Maria Assumpta Academy in Petersham. She graduated from R.C. Mahar Regional High School in 1975. Karen is also a graduate of Mt. Wachusett CC and Framingham State College where she received a B.S. in Fashion Design. Karen worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company in Framingham, Marlborough, and Leominster for 15 years. She later volunteered at Athol Memorial Hospital's physical therapy department.



She had a deep love for nature and animals, especially Lila and Libby. She was also passionate about a good card game with family and friends, river kayaking, horseback riding, and cycling around the roads of Petersham.



She leaves one sister: Deborah J. Blanchard (Paul) of Westford, MA; three brothers: Bart J. Germond II (Colleen Kelley) of Galway, NY, David J. Germond (Martha Burgess) of North Yarmouth, ME and Michael P. Germond (Leslie Rooney) of Holden; three nieces: Mari Jaye Blanchard, Jessica Bouchard, Ashley Cronin; four nephews: Paul Blanchard, Nathan Germond, Brandon Germond, Cameron Germond; several cousins and several grand-nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her nephew: Matthew Germond.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11:00 am in St. Peter's Church, 18 N. Main St., Petersham.



Calling hours are scheduled for Friday, May 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Higgins-O'Connor Chapel on 146 Main Street in Athol.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen's name may be sent to your local Humane Society or consider adopting a pet.



The family wishes to thank all those wonderful people that helped make it possible for Karen to remain in the family home over the last 15 years.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019