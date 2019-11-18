|
Karen Mary (Watters) McNiff, 66, of Athol passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Karen was born on May 6, 1953 in North Attleboro, MA to the late Raymond Watters and the late Lena (Ringuette) Watters.
She grew up in North Attleboro and graduated from N. Attleboro High School. She attended Framingham State University, graduating with a degree in elementary education. Karen worked in the children's room at the Athol Public Library for 25 years. She previously taught 4th grade at St. Mary's Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro. Karen was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church in Athol, the former Chairman of the Athol/Royalston Regional School Committee and the head of the Building Committee for the new elementary school in Athol - ACES. For 25 years she led the Mystery Discussion Group at the Athol Public Library. Karen enjoyed reading, vacations at the beach, spending time with her grandchildren and drinking wine among friends.
She leaves her husband of 40 years: Paul S. McNiff of Athol; one son: Jon-Paul McNiff and his wife Sherri of Baltimore, MD; one daughter: Sara Apollonio and her husband Benjamin of Lunenburg; three grandchildren: Matthew McNiff, Zoe Apollonio, Tess Apollonio; one brother: Peter Watters of Palm Springs, CA; three sisters: Janet LaPlante of Kinsman, OH, Tina Webb of Cumberland, RI, Dawn Withers of Attleboro, MA; many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 101 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, fielding Way, Athol.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, November 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen's memory may be made to the Friends of the Athol Public Library, 568 Main St., Athol, MA 01331
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019