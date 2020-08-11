Karena Sue (Williams) Lefrancois, 52, died unexpectedly at home on August 9, 2020.
Karena was born March 12, 1968 in Greenfield, Massachusetts to Simonne Liberty of Jacksonville, Florida and the late Curtis Williams.
Karena grew up in Orange, attended Ralph C. Mahar Regional School from 1982 to 1983 and received her GED from the Athol YMCA in 1987.
Karena worked at Charlene Manor Extended Care facility as a CNA for 10 years. She currently was employed by Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol where she has worked since October 4, 2010.
Karena loved to spoil the grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings and country music.
She was predeceased by her father, Curtis Williams, on October 10, 2017, and her companion for whom she loved dearly, Garry Fisher, on July26, 2019.
Karena leaves behind three daughters, Stefanie S. Holmes and her husband, Carl, of Montague, Fellicia A. Lefrancois and Jessica L. Lefrancois, both of Athol; six grandchildren, Jeremiah, Destany, Devin, Luis, Cameron and Caleb; her former husband, Harvey Lefrancois and his wife, Jenny, of Orange; three brothers, Curtis Williams of Connecticut, Jeff Williams and his wife, Lisa, of Gardner, and Jeremy Williams and his wife, Tina, of Greenfield; four sisters, Simonne "Angel" Westort and her husband, Aaron, of Charlemont, Aisha Thorton Smith and her husband, Smitty, Holly Works and Shalonda Williams, all of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nephews and nieces.
A calling hour will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Holtshire Cemetery, corner of Holtshire and Chestnut Hill Roads, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Town of Athol, memo- North Quabbin Animal Shelter, 290 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM