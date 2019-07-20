On the night of July 17, 2019 at 10:15 p.m., Kathleen M. "Kathy" Cray passed away peacefully at the age of 56.



Born in Holyoke on May 2, 1963, she was a daughter of John and Frances (Skiba) Cray.



Kathy was an active member of Mission Covenant Church in Orange and a regular at the ceramics class at Ludlow Senior Center.



Kathy was very loved by everyone who has ever met her, and has touched the lives of many.



She is survived by her mother, Frances Cray; daughters, Elizabeth and Abby; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Michael Lunsford and Shawn Cray; a niece, Donna; a sister in law, Patricia Werner; 2 great nephews; her Pastor, Mary; and many friends and family in Orange and Ludlow



Kathy was predeceased by her father, John Cray.



There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life will be held on August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mission Covenant Church, 53 Pleasant Street, Orange, with Rev. Mary Hendrickson officiating.



Flowers may be sent or donations to the funeral home towards expenses (memo- Kathy Cray) would be greatly appreciated by the family.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on July 22, 2019