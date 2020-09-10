Kathleen M. (Yonker) Duguay, 78, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Gardner on September 25, 1941, daughter of the late George Yonker Sr. and Mary (Power) Yonker.
Kathleen grew up and attended school in Petersham. She worked at Athol Memorial Hospital as well as the L.S. Starrett Company for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Franco American Club and enjoyed traveling, baking, reading, and long car rides. She cherished her granddaughter Kylie and especially loved attending her sporting events.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Laford and husband Derek of South Deerfield, Shelley Ploof and husband Dana of New Salem; two sisters, Peggy Thayer of Athol, Ann Hebert and husband Norman of Petersham; one granddaughter, Kylie Laford; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Nelson (Nussie); brother, George Yonker Jr. and sister, Emma Allouise.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 5-7pm, at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
Burial will be private at a later date.
