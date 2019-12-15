|
|
Kathleen M. (King) Miller, 71, of Riceville Road, died early Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Woburn on May 30, 1948, she was a daughter of Joseph R. and Marilyn J. (Muse) King and graduated from Woburn High School.
In 1972, Kathleen married Jeffrey Miller and they have enjoyed 47 years of marriage.
Kathleen was employed as store manager of Mr. Mike's in Winchendon and had also worked for Market Basket.
Very active in her church, Kathleen also enjoyed playing bingo, ceramics, game shows and the New England Patriots.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Miller, of Athol; sons, Charles Proctor and his companion, Mechille Advic, of Orange, and Shawn Proctor of Gardner; a daughter, Kathleen Savoie and her husband, Steve, of Athol; a son in law, David Kenney of Winchendon; grandchildren, Amanda, Caitlin, Dillon, Samantha, Nicholas, Brendan, Evan, and Olivia; great grandchildren, Isabella, Addy, MJ, Zoey, Donegan, Makayley and Coulson; brothers, Joseph King and his wife, Marjorie, of Attleboro, and Thomas King of Athol; and several nephews and nieces, as well as a sister in law, Virginia Aspell of Lexington.
Besides her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by a daughter, Kerry Ann Kenney, and a sister, Linda King.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 105 Main Street, Athol, with Fr. Edwin Montana officiating.
Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Winchendon will be in the spring.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019