Kathryn M. (French) Johnson, 87, of Ward Road, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27. 2020 at Athol Hospital.
Born in Orange on February 24, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Harold F. and Grace E. (Ward) French and lived her entire life in Orange. She graduated from Orange High School in 1950.
Kathryn was married to Phillip G.A. "Gus" Johnson Jr. for 51 years until his death on December 25, 2002.
Kathryn was a hard worker and assisted her husband in the daily operation of the family farm, as well as working for the Town of Athol Public Works Department office, Tax Collector/ Treasurer for the Town of Orange for 8 years, the former Farren Hospital and the former Minute Tapioca Company.
An active member of the Community Church of North Orange and Tully, she had worked numerous fairs. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, walking, traveling and doing jig saw puzzles with her life- long friend, Irene. Kathryn had been a member of the North Orange Grange.
Kathryn is survived by her son, Stephen Johnson and his wife Diane, of Orange; three daughters, Mary Bates and her husband Tom, of Orange, Wanda Kukas and her husband, Andrew, of Barre, and Brenda Anderson and her husband, Paul, of Athol; seven grandchildren, Erica LeBrun (Scott) of New Hampton, NH, Mandy Blackbird (Chad) of Athol, Andrew Bates (Todd) of CT, Joseph Kukas of NH, Gustaf Kukas (Brittany) of Barre, Aaron Carr (Rachel) of PA, Elizabeth Carr of Gardner, Paul Anderson of CT, and Krystal Anderson (James) of Stoneham; great grandchildren, Ryan Gustaf LeBrun, Mia LeBrun, Colby Blackbird, Hunter Kukas, and Harley Kukas.
Besides her parents and husband, Kathryn was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jacqueline Kukas.
There are no calling hours.
A funeral services and interment at Jones Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Community Church of North Orange and Tully, 48 Main Street, Orange, MA 01364 or to the donor's choice.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 29, 2020.