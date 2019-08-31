|
Kay M. (Peacock) Sheekey, 88, of Orange died Thursday August 29, 2019, at Season's Hospice in Milton, MA.
Born in Boston, July 11, 1931, she was the daughter of William D. Peacock and Dorothy (Austin) Peacock. She grew up in Dorchester, Orange and Wendell, attended Orange High School where she graduated in 1949.
She was the wife of James F. Sheekey Jr. who died on December 30, 1990.
After raising her three children, Kay returned to work and spent many years with the Slencil Company as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed reading and gardening and maintained beautiful window boxes at her workplace brightening the landscape of downtown Orange.
Kay was a member of the Orange Central Congregational Church, as well as the Orange Historical Society.
Survivors include two sons, David Sheekey of Greenfield, Christopher Sheekey and his wife Pamela St. John of New Paltz, NY; a daughter, Patricia Sheekey, of Abington; a sister, Gayle Goodwin, of Templeton; grandchildren Owen Sheekey and Amelia St. John of New Paltz; and her beloved cat Mickey.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, with Rev. Dr. Megan Leary of the Orange Central Congregational Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Season's Hospice and Palliative Care of Massachusetts, 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA 02186.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019