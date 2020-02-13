|
Kayley M. Walsh, 29, of Athol, died Wednesday, February 5.
Kayley was born October 28, 1990 in Greenfield daughter of Tammy (St. Hilaire) Adams and lived in Athol all of her life. She graduated from Athol High School and previously worked for Nick's Breakfast and Lunch.
Kayley was loved by many and had a heart of gold. She lit up the room with her smile and was appropriately nicknamed "Kayley Sunshine".
Besides her parents Tammy and Joey Adams, she leaves her son Bentley Hamel; two sisters, Krysty Leigh Walsh and Sandra Bergeron and husband, Luke; one brother, Joey "Little Joe" Adams, Jr.; her Nannie, Edna Walsh and Grandmother, Virginia Cobbett; nieces and nephews, Jailyn, Sydnee, Ava, Libby, Araya, Arie, Landon, Avery and Nick; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her Pepe and Meme, Arthur J. and Lorraine St. Hilaire and her Papa, Joseph "Skippy" Walsh Sr..
Graveside service will be held Friday, February 14, at 12:00 P.M. at Gethsemane Cemetery in Athol.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or by visiting .
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020