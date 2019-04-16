Kelly J. Chambers, 39, of South Silver Lane, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester.



Born in Greenfield on October 4, 1979, she was a daughter of Edward and Sharon (Parker) Chambers and grew up in the Athol-Orange area, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1997.



After high school, Kelly and one of her friends took a road trip to Florida and Georgia. She found she was a southern girl at heart and spent many years there with an occasional trip back to New England to see family and friends.



She reconnected with her boyfriend, Stephen Kmiecik, whom she had known for many years, and was living with he and his mom Terry in Sunderland. She loved them both very much.



Kelly was an avid reader; her Bible was in first place and her Harry Potter book collection coming in at a close second.



She also enjoyed movie nights with Stephen (as well as a good snack).



Kelly had a soft spot in her heart for animals and it did not matter the make or model. She had a pet ferret named Narato that she loved dearly, and let's not forget Smokey the cat and Molly the dog. Plenty of room in her heart for all.



Kelly had a very aggressive and fast growing cancer and when approached by the Research Team from UMass for permission to take tissue from the tumor to study with hope they could help someone else with the same type of cancer, her answer was absolutely.



Survivors include her mother, Sharon Matthews and her husband, Richard, of Orange; her father, Edward Chambers and his wife, Vicki, of North Orange; sisters, Kim Bass and her husband, Vern, of Warwick, and Kris Gleason of Fitchburg; and aunt Kay and uncle Ian both of Florida; other close family members, Gina, Sonya, Bobbie, Richard, and Charlene; many nephews and nieces; and her good friend Ginger Rodriguez-Whitney..



Kelly was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Ralph "Papa, Ace Parker" and Simone Parker and her paternal grandparents, Fred and Margaret Chambers.



There are no calling hours.



Services and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary