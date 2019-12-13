|
Kenneth A. Reynolds Sr., 64, of Prospect Street, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester after being stricken ill the night before at home.
Born in Athol on November 5, 1955, he was a son of Raymond and Marjorie (Kellogg) Reynolds and grew up in the Athol-Orange area and attended school in Orange, including Ralph C. Mahar Regional.
On September 3, 1988, Ken married Donna (Wysk) and they have enjoyed over 31 years of marriage.
Ken had worked various jobs including Stride-Rite Shoes, Woodland Products, N.D. Cass Company, Eastern Furniture and Schwan's Food Services. He later volunteered and became a noon aide at Orange Elementary schools. Donna and Ken had also run Friendly Town Redemption Center for several years.
Ken is best known as "Santa Ken" and found so much enjoyment portraying Santa, visiting children and just plain spreading good cheer as the jolly elf from the North Pole. He had many custom Santa outfits and was about to unveil another one. Even without the Santa outfit, Ken was always giving of himself to others and will be greatly missed.
Ken was very active in Orange where he was a member of the Orange Police Auxiliary for many years, helping direct traffic at numerous events. He was a member of the Orange Lions Club, past president of the Orange Recreational Association, Orange CERT, and for over 13 years he and Donna coordinated the Harvest Parade over Columbus Day weekend in Orange.
While he spent most of his time with family and friends as well as portraying Santa, Ken did find time to collect over 800 PEZ dispensers.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Reynolds, of Orange; children, Sarah Perkins of Hadley, Josh Perkins of Turners Falls, Kenny Reynolds Jr., of Berryville, VA, Beth Perkins of Winchester, NH, Shawn Reynolds of Front Royal, VA, Abram Perkins of Spring Point, MI, Kristina Soderman of Orange and Jeffrey Reynolds of Vernon, VT; many grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Jan St. Hilaire of Texas; brothers, Scott Reynolds of Texas and Richard "Ricky" Reynolds of New Hampshire.
Besides his parents, Ken was predeceased by a sister, Pat Reynolds, and a brother, Raymond Reynolds Jr.
Calling hours will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
There are no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Orange Santa Fund, c/o Pioneer Junior Womens Club, P.O. Box 193, Orange, MA 01364 or to the Athol Santa Fund, c/o Athol Lions Club, P.O. Box 293, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019