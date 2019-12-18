Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Woods

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Woods Obituary
Kenneth J. Woods, 76 of 419 Lyons Hill Road, Athol, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at home.

He was born in Worcester, on August 6, 1943, the son of the late Edward Woods and Irene (Hendrickson) Woods.

Kenneth grew up in Worcester and was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy.

He enjoyed working on cars, carpentry work and working on his yard.

He leaves one son, Eon Woods of Princeton; his companion, Pauline Gardner of Athol; his mother, Irene Woods of Princeton; one sister, Donna Woods of Princeton; one brother, Eon Woods of Princeton and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon.

There are no calling hours.

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -