Kenneth J. Woods, 76 of 419 Lyons Hill Road, Athol, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at home.
He was born in Worcester, on August 6, 1943, the son of the late Edward Woods and Irene (Hendrickson) Woods.
Kenneth grew up in Worcester and was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed working on cars, carpentry work and working on his yard.
He leaves one son, Eon Woods of Princeton; his companion, Pauline Gardner of Athol; his mother, Irene Woods of Princeton; one sister, Donna Woods of Princeton; one brother, Eon Woods of Princeton and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon.
There are no calling hours.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019