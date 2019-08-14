Home

Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
his brother's house
1151 Old Hardwick Rd.
Barre, MA
Kenneth W. O'Donnell Obituary
Kenneth (Kenny) W. O'Donnell 58, of Athol, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Rose O'Donnell, his four children, Alicia (O'Donnell) Wilcox, Missy (O'Donnell) Clough, Darek O'Donnell, and Sarah O'Donnell; seven grandchildren, four brothers and four sisters and several other family members.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his brother's house, 1151 Old Hardwick Rd., Barre, MA starting at 12 pm. For further information please email Sarah at [email protected] or Alicia at [email protected]

To send an online condolence please visit www.makfamilyfh.com

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
