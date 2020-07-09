Kent L. "Gunjo" Peterson, 54, of South Main Street, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester after suffering an accidental fall down stairs. Kent was an organ donor and has already helped more than three people.
Born in Athol on November 1, 1965, he was a son of the late Gilbert and Dora (Ferrari) Peterson and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School with the class of 1984.
Following high school, Kent worked for Digital Equipment for a number of years and then went to work for Aubuchon Hardware as a forklift operator.
Kent was an avid skier and also enjoyed fishing and sports, especially football.
A member of the Athol Franco-American Club, Kent also had been a member of the Millers River Fishermen's Association and helped stock local lakes and rivers.
Kent is survived by his sisters, Beth Cloutier and her husband, Gene, of Orange and Lori Peterson and her husband, Mark Favaloro, of Lawrence; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Kent also leaves a very good friend, Myra Modzeleski.
Besides his parents, Kent was predeceased by his brothers, John Peterson, Kurt Peterson, and Kris Peterson, as well as his sisters, Gail Peterson, Anne Chadwick, Jane Peterson and Joan Cetto.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at a later date and time.
Donations in Kent's memory are suggested to the Millers River Fishermen's Association, 15 Stone Hill Road, New Salem, MA 01355.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM