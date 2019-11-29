|
Kristin A. Harakles, 49,of Old Sudbury Road, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a courageous 7 year battle with cancer, with loved ones at her side.
Born in Waltham on June 9, 1970, she was a daughter of Charles and Carol (Hynes) Harakles and grew up in Wayland, graduating from Wayland High School.
Kristin loved children and had worked as a Pre-school teacher prior to becoming a dog walker.
Kristin was the kindest and most generous person one could know. Whether buying gifts for family and friends or donating to numerous charities, Kristin always thought of helping others before herself.
Kristin loved fashion and decorating. Every holiday was met with anticipation of her creative talents. She loved Christmas the most and tried to get the biggest tree possible.
Close to her mother and brother, they enjoyed several cruises, trips to Florida and Greece together.
Kristin's kindness extended to animals and she had rescued two dogs from Louisiana and treated them like her babies.
Kristin had an eye for floral design and created so many beautiful centerpieces and bouquets.
Kristin also loved shopping, whether from QVC, Target, Nordstrom's or the shops of Ogunquit, Maine, she bought from the heart and her gifts were well thought of and treasured.
Kristin is survived by her loving mother, Carol Harakles of Wayland; her brother, Tom Smith of Orange; a sister, Mary Smith of Acton; several cousins; as well as her dogs, "Skylar" and "Waffles".
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10- 11 a.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road, Wayland.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11 a.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home in Wayland, with Rev. Dr. Megan Leary of the Orange Central Congregational Church officiating.
Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to the donor's choice.
John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road, Wayland, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com or at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019