1/1
Larry F. LaCoste
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry F. Lacoste, 72 of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Athol, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the D'Youville Life & Wellness Center, Lowell, MA.

He was born in Winchendon, on March 24, 1948, the son of the late Franklin J. "Porky" LaCoste and the late Helen I. (Lawson) LaCoste.

Larry grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1967. He owned and operated Larry's Diner in Orange from 1980-1985. He also worked at the Daily Grind in Athol and was a long time truck driver for All State Asphalt and Peterborough Oil.

He enjoyed cooking, motorcycles, loved watching his kids and grandchildren play sports and time at the beach. A Boston sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching all the local teams.

He leaves two daughters, Lori O'Donnell and her husband Craig of Chelmsford, Christine Graham of Frederica, DE; one son, Kevin LaCoste and his wife Ali of Westford; his former wife, Brenda LaCoste; his sister, Caryl Thurber; six grandchildren, Natalie LaCoste, Colin LaCoste, Aidan O'Donnell, Connor O'Donnell, Kaitlyn Graham, Mitchell Graham; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions a private graveside service will be held in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Larry's memory to The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 428, Dracut, MA 01826, the Travis Roy Foundation101 Huntington Ave., Suite 520, Boston, MA 02199 or to a charity of one's choice.

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mack Family Funeral Homes Fiske Murphy & Mack Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved