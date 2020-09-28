Larry F. Lacoste, 72 of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Athol, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the D'Youville Life & Wellness Center, Lowell, MA.
He was born in Winchendon, on March 24, 1948, the son of the late Franklin J. "Porky" LaCoste and the late Helen I. (Lawson) LaCoste.
Larry grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1967. He owned and operated Larry's Diner in Orange from 1980-1985. He also worked at the Daily Grind in Athol and was a long time truck driver for All State Asphalt and Peterborough Oil.
He enjoyed cooking, motorcycles, loved watching his kids and grandchildren play sports and time at the beach. A Boston sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching all the local teams.
He leaves two daughters, Lori O'Donnell and her husband Craig of Chelmsford, Christine Graham of Frederica, DE; one son, Kevin LaCoste and his wife Ali of Westford; his former wife, Brenda LaCoste; his sister, Caryl Thurber; six grandchildren, Natalie LaCoste, Colin LaCoste, Aidan O'Donnell, Connor O'Donnell, Kaitlyn Graham, Mitchell Graham; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions a private graveside service will be held in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Larry's memory to The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 428, Dracut, MA 01826, the Travis Roy Foundation101 Huntington Ave., Suite 520, Boston, MA 02199 or to a charity of one's choice
.
To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.