Southwick-Forastiere Funeral Home
624 College Highway
Southwick, MA 01077
(413) 569-5306
Laurel Brenneman Obituary
Laurel Brenneman, 70, passed away peacefully in her home on November 21, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1949 in Bronx, NY, to the late Peter E. and Jeanne M. (White) Wilson. Laurel, a long-time Wendell resident along with her late husband Michael Brenneman, was an active member of the Wendell Free Library and the Wendell Cultural Council. For many years, she served as the secretary to the Wendell Select Board. Before her retirement, she taught at Pleasant Street School, Athol, MA. Laurel was known for her enthusiastic singing and playing the ukulele along with her husband and good friends. She loved the sunshine and the outdoors, and kept busy with her lovely gardens, and other handicrafts like Scandinavian cross stitch, quilting, and other sewing projects. She also loved cooking and baking. Besides her parents, Laurel was predeceased by her husband Michael D. Brenneman of Wendell, MA. To cherish her memory, she leaves her sister Elizabeth Wilson Taviloglu of New Windsor, NY, and her nephew Cem Taviloglu of New Windsor, NY, and Istanbul, Turkey; her brother Michael O. Wilson of Vancouver, WA; her brother Peter E. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Mary Winsett Wilson of Eagle, ID; her nephew Mark Wilson and his wife Lea and their two children Finley and Banks of Boise, ID; and her nephew Peter J. Wilson and wife Shiloah and their two children Wren and Jace of Meridian, ID. Services for Laurel will be private and have been entrusted to Southwick Forastiere Funeral & Cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wendell Free Library, 7 Wendell Depot Road, Wendell, MA 01379. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
