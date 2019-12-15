|
Laurence (Larry) F. Songer, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Laurence was born on March 21, 1925 to Jessie May (Kimball) and John Songer Sr. in Orange. Larry grew up and attended school in Orange and entered the Navy in 1943 and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1946.
He met his wife, Josephine Dombroski, in 1946 and they were married April 21, 1951 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage.
Larry enjoyed traveling with his family and was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and loved dancing. Most of all, he enjoyed his family and the holidays with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Larry worked for Plotkin Furniture Company for many years as their Maytag repairman, which he enjoyed until his retirement.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Songer; his children, Mark and his companion, Ann Egan, of Nantucket, Blaine and his companion Janice Stacy, of Athol, Robin Hamlett and Tracy Songer, both of Orange; six grandchildren, Sarah Piragis (Ryan), Sean Hamlett (Michelle), Curtis Songer, Alicia Petsinger, Jeremy Songer and Brandon Carpenter; great grandchildren, Kacie and Avery Piragis, Layla Songer, Calvin and Parker Hamlett; a special niece who cared for him more dearly the last several months, Doreen Hodgkins; a brother, Frank Songer of Athol; and many friends.
Besides his parents, Larry was predeceased by brothers, Ellsworth, Maurice, John Jr. and Denis, as well as sisters, Mildred, Annie, Clara, Jessie, and Freda.
Calling hours will be held December 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
Funeral services will be held on December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment with military honors will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.
Donations can be made to the donor's choice in Larry's memory.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019