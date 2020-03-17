|
Lawrence J. "Larry" Laffond, 49, of Pequoig Avenue, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home following an illness.
Born in Athol on November 3, 1970, he was a son of Alfred and Dorothy "Sandy" (Buzzell) Laffond and grew up in Athol and attended Orange schools.
He was married to Lisa Marie (Boudreau) in 2009.
Larry worked for Griff's Rubbish for many years and was a hard worker and loved his family.
A huge sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots, Larry also enjoyed fishing and playing disc golf.
Survivors include his sons, Dillon Laffond of New Salem and Daryl Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee; a daughter, Joanie Proctor and her husband, Dillon, of Orange; his former wife and mother of his children, Lisa Marie Boudreau, and her children Xavier Santana of Orange and Savannah Santana of New Salem; grandchildren, Adalyn Proctor, Zoey Proctor and Jaylin Shepherd, all of Orange; his mother, Dorothy "Sandy" Spooner of Orange; a sister, Kathy Griffith and her husband, Gary, of Athol; brothers, Anthony Laffond and his companion, Victoria Welcome, of Athol and Steven Laffond and his wife, Corina, of Corona, California; a niece and caregiver, Angela Paul and her husband, Joseph, along with many other nephews and nieces.
Larry was predeceased by his father, Alfred Laffond, a brother, David Laffond, and his step father, Richard Spooner.
There are no calling hours and services will be private.
Donations in Larry's memory should be sent to the Joslin Foundation, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020