Leo Joseph Boudreau, better known as "Tib", age 88, of Athol, MA, passed away peacefully with family by his side in Zephyrhills, FL, on November 13th, 2018 after a short illness. He was the son of Romain and Eliza Boudreau, born on September 29,1930 in Athol, MA.



"Tib" never had the opportunity to graduate from high school because the times required that he go to work at a young age. Despite the obstacles life placed before him, he became a self-taught, very accomplished man. He mentored many young men in the trades, teaching them carpentry, electrical, plumbing and mechanical. He was a master tool grinder and was employed at Union Twist Drill, Athol, MA, and Olson Manufacturing, Holden, MA. Leo also served as a volunteer for the Athol Fire Department for 26 years and retired as a Captain. He was a dedicated member of the Athol-Orange Elks and Wheelerville Club in Orange MA. He was the owner and operator of Leo Boudreau and Son Excavating. Leo enjoyed all sports, swimming in his self-built pool, car racing, motorcycles, gardening, camping, traveling with his motorhome, hunting, fishing, and his wife's cooking -- not necessarily in that order. Yard sales brought him pleasure, but FREE even greater joy.



Leo was married to Arline Truehart on August 4th, 1949 in Athol, MA. They resided for the last 65 years in the house he built, and wintered in Zephyrhills Florida. Leo is survived by his loving wife Arline, his two children Dennis Boudreau of Athol MA, and Dianne Boudreau Brown of Thompson CT, her husband Donald, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his sister Theresa Burgess and her husband Howard, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Romain and Eliza Boudreau, as well as his sister Yvonne Poirier, brother Donat Boudreau, and brother Wilbur Boudreau.



A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Immaculate Church, Athol at 10:30 AM on July 12, 2019, followed by burial in Gethsemane Cemetery at Fielding Way, Athol. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Lithuanian Club, South Street in Athol. Leo's family wishes to thank Zephyrhills Hospital, Gulfside Hospice, and Whitfield Funeral Home for their caring attention during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 2, 2019