Leon E. Pratt, 78, of East River Street, King Pine Apartments, died peacefully at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Athol on October 19, 1941, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Charlotte (Robinson) Pratt and grew up in Wendell, graduating from the New Salem Academy in 1960.
On November 5, 1966, Leon married Rose M. (Goulette) at Saint Mary's Church in Orange and enjoyed 46 years together until her death on November 13, 2012.
Leon worked as a grinder for the L. S. Starrett Company for many years before retiring. Following his retirement, he took a custodial position at Hannaford's grocery store.
A huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, Leon loved watching all sports on TV as well as playing softball on several teams over the years where he was a pitcher. Leon had coached youth basketball for the Athol Area YMCA and enjoyed doing his crossword puzzles.
Leon was a Friend of Bill W. and a member of the Orange United Methodist Church.
A kind and caring man known by many, Leon will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Bonnie Price and her husband, David, of Athol; grandchildren, Eric Price and his fiancee, Alyssa Stenson, of Alexandria, VA, Melinda Steele and her husband, William, of Athol, Randy Price of Saint Albans, VT, and Angela Marcoux and her husband, Chad, of Oklahoma City, OK; great grandchildren, William Steele (15), Norah Steele (12) and Jason "JJ" Steele (2) as well as another little one, Rylie Marcoux coming in July. Leon also leaves his dear friend, Catherine Goddard of Orange; sisters, Sylvia Carey and her husband, Robert, of Shutesbury and Florida, and Shirley Coffin and her husband, Bernal, of Florida; as well as several nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents and wife, Leon was predeceased by a son, Michael Pratt, in 1994, and a brother, James Pratt, in 2012.
Services and interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol, will be private.
Donations in Leon's memory should be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 28, 2020.