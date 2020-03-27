|
Leona M. Ziguloski, 90, of Athol, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home. She was born on September 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Everett DeGrace and the late Sophia (Delegard) DeGrace. She grew up in Athol and was a lifelong resident. In her younger years, Leona worked at the 5 & 10 Store and for several years she worked for the L. S. Starrett Company. She was a member of the Our Lady Immaculate Church for many years. Leona loved her family and home and always looked forward to spending time with them. She fully enjoyed cooking and baking, if there wasn't something cooking on top of the stove, there was something baking in the oven....a pie maybe?? She was an avid reader...she was always reading at least one book at all times and she loved her Biographies. Her favorite was going to the Boston and New York Theaters to see musicals. She also totally enjoyed traveling to Maine and going to the Ogunquit and Arundel Playhouses. She enjoyed her time quilting with the girls and was always ready to go out to a restaurant for a nice meal. Leona is survived by her son: Jospeh M. Ziguloski and his wife Jamie of Athol; her daughter: Jane A. Rice and her husband Craig of Athol; one grandson: Daniel M. Ziguloski of Athol; two great grandchildren: Isabella and Joslyn; niece and nephews: William Cormier, Linda Lyman, John Cormier. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph E. Ziguloski in 2004, her brother Napoleon DeGrace and her sister Julia Cormier. Funeral services are private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
