Leonard Michael Aho
1953 - 2020
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Leonard Michael (Mike) Aho, loving partner and father of two children, passed away at age 67.

Mike was born on September 29, 1953 in Gardner, MA to Alvar and Marie (Ellis) Aho. He worked as a general contractor and estimator throughout New England. A lifelong woodworker and gardener, he kept his hands busy working inside his garage and shop and outside tending bountiful gardens. He was known for his stoic demeanor, generous nature, and ardent support for children.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Alvar and Marie. He is survived by his partner Joyce Goudreau; his sons Robert and Christopher; his grandchildren Mabel and Henry; his three sisters, Susanna, Sally, and Mariann; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held with the assistance of Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, please share a memory on www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Scott Hebert & Staff of the Lamoureux Fletcher Community Funeral Home
