Lily (Maliah) Apteker 76 of Brookline, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston from respiratory failure.
She was the eighth of nine children. Lily was the daughter of Sarah (Tam) and Abraham. She lived in Lexington, MA for many years before settling into Brookline, MA .
Hospitality was a family business for her and her ex-husband, who owned and operated Veronique Restaurant in Brookline, MA. It was originally located in Coolidge Corner then at Longwood Towers.
She loved people and always saw the goodness in what they had to offer. She was a natural fit in the hospitality industry. She left a lasting impression with every person she met even if it was once. She had an infectious personality. She loved the business and planning events. She loved to cook and she prepared many amazing dishes. She loved to follow the Food Network and try out new recipes that looked interesting.
She spent the next 35 years with her companion William S. Levine. She will be dearly missed by her two sons Robert Apteker (Susan) and James Apteker (Alina) , her two sister Celly and Fortunee , her two brothers Joe and Morris, and five wonderful grandchildren which she absolutely adored Hunter, Sophia, Natalie, Aniela, and Ari.
A private memorial and burial service was held on Mother's Day May 10th in W. Roxbury.
Lily's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital for their kindness , care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to a charity of your choice.
Brezniak Funeral Directors of Newton, MA is assisting the family.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 21, 2020.