Linda J. (Pelletier) Grenier, 77, of South Athol Road, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 after being stricken ill.
Born in Greenfield on June 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Everett G. and Helen E. (Boyd) Pelletier and graduated from Athol High School in 1960.
Following high school, Linda attended Becker Junior College where she received her associates degree
In 1962, Linda married Roland J. Grenier Jr. and they enjoyed over 45 years of marriage until his death on May 30, 2008.
Linda retired from the L.S Starrett Co.
Following retirement, she volunteered at the Athol Council on Aging, and worked with the SHINE program.
Linda and Roland loved taking trips in their Corvette with the Lakes Region Corvette Club. They also enjoyed boating on Lake Winnepesaukee and snowmobiling in Canada. Linda was a fan of the " The Relics", South Athol Church suppers and breakfast on the porch at the Orange Historical Society
Linda also enjoyed her family trips to Disney while visiting friends in Florida.
Linda had been a bowler for a number of years on the Starrett bowling league.
Linda is survived by her daughters, LeeAnn Brown and her husband, Kevin, and Aimee Grenier; grandchildren, Corey Brown, Jeremy Brown, and Sophie Grenier; great grandchildren, Savannah, Oliver, Everett and Brayden; and her beloved dog, "Lucy".
A calling hour will be held on March 7, 2020 from 10- 11 a.m., at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A memorial service will be held on March 7th at 11 a.m., at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020